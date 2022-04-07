Memphis Uber driver shares concerns about driver safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One rideshare driver is sounding the alarm about safety in the driver’s seat.

Four people are currently behind bars tonight, three adults and a juvenile, accused in a violent attack on their rideshare driver in the Raleigh area.

The suspects and an unidentified juvenile are accused of shooting their driver on Sunday and then stealing his car.

There have been a number of instances where rideshare drivers have become victims.

Memphis Uber driver Alexander Rios has made countless pick-ups and drop offs since he started working for the popular ride share company in 2020.

He says he has also run into some scary situations particularly, he says, being the driver to possible drug activity.

“They come out smelling a lot different so again I could never prove what they were actually in there doing but I have a pretty good idea,” said Rios. “You can kind of end up in some pretty dicey situations with really no idea who exactly it is in the backseat of your car.”

We reached out to Uber about Rios’ concern and a spokesperson said:

“We take the safety of drivers seriously. We’ve pioneered a number of features, including an in-app emergency button, RideCheck and GPS tracking on every trip so that drivers can share their trip in real time.”

However Rios says there is a loophole in the system that he’s found while driving around the Mid-South.

“If the app map falls out, which it does frequently, a lot of times when you get to the kind of more farther out places especially like in the Frayser area where cell coverage doesn’t seem to be that great, that map drops out and you don’t know who can see you or how long it could take for someone to realize you’re in danger,” Rios said.

In January, a Chattanooga Uber driver claimed she was assaulted for 90 minutes by a man, 36-year-old Zachery Johnson, after picking him up at a restaurant.

According to the affidavit, the victim’s boyfriend called 911 after hearing the alleged assault over the phone, but Hamilton County 911 operator Jeff Carney said earlier this year they were unable to use cellphone data or the Uber app to locate her.

“Even, you know, 2022, the cell phone accuracy is just really not what people probably think it is,” said Carney.

Johnson was ultimately arrested and faces multiple charges.

Uber says they proactively work with law enforcement to keep drivers and riders safe.

Both Lyft and Uber also use a verification feature for riders who use anonymous forms of payment.

Lyft calls it “high-risk rider behavior”

There’s also safety features for riders as well.

Riders can ask for a 4-digit PIN to verify the ride to make sure they are getting in the right car.

Safety experts say it’s also a good idea to share your ride with someone you know.

