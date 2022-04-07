Advertise with Us
Memphis’ Chef Tam is now a Food Network ‘Chopped’ champion

By Kontji Anthony
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis food lovers are cheering on one their own, after a local favorite had a major win on national TV.

Chef Tamara Patterson, owner of Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe, won the top spot on The Food Network’s hit show “Chopped” that aired on April 5.

The Chopped champion battled four other chefs to take home a $10,000 prize and bragging rights. The Downtown Memphis Association pointed out in a social media post today that Patterson is the first Memphian to ever win the series.

In 2018, Eddy won an episode of Guy’s Grocery Games, also on The Food Network. That time, Chef Tam took home $16,000 by wowing the judges with her famous Muddy Mac-n-Cheese, peach cobbler French toast, and fried collard greens.

Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe is located in Memphis’ downtown Medical District at 668 Union Avenue.

