Megan Boswell, woman charged in death of 15-month-old daughter, appears in court

Megan Boswell Back In Court Live: The mother charged with the murder of 15-month-old Evelyn is back in court. https://bit.ly/3raummK Posted by WVLT on Thursday, April 7, 2022

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Megan Boswell, the woman charged in the death of her daughter 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, appeared in court Thursday, April 7.

Boswell was charged with two counts of felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, and a host of other charges after her 15-month-old was found buried beneath a shed on a family member’s property in March 2020.

The trial date for Boswell was been set for September 26, 2022.

Evelyn's disappearance captured the region.

