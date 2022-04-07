Advertise with Us
Megan Boswell, woman charged in death of 15-month-old daughter, appears in court

Evelyn’s disappearance captured the region.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Megan Boswell Back In Court

Live: The mother charged with the murder of 15-month-old Evelyn is back in court. https://bit.ly/3raummK

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, April 7, 2022

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Megan Boswell, the woman charged in the death of her daughter 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, appeared in court Thursday, April 7.

Boswell was charged with two counts of felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, and a host of other charges after her 15-month-old was found buried beneath a shed on a family member’s property in March 2020.

The trial date for Boswell was been set for September 26, 2022.

Evelyn’s disappearance captured the region. You can read more about the timeline of the case here.

