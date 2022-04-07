How to combat seasonal allergies in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spring allergy season is in full effect.

The greenery and flowers can cause a stir for those who are sensitive to pollen.

A longer and more intense pollen season could be expected as well and climate change is a driving factor, according to a recent study from Climate Central.

The warming contributed to longer pollen seasons and higher carbon dioxide levels leading to an increase in pollen production.

The Bluff City tops charts when it comes to allergy capitals. According to the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America’s 2022 list, Memphis is ranked number 19 out of 100 metro areas.

Dr. Beth Choby, a family medicine physician with St. Francis said Memphis has always ranked high in allergy and asthma scales.

“I think we’ve always kind of scored high on the allergy ratings, especially for pollen season in the spring and for ragweed season in the fall but you know notwithstanding, Memphis is a really great place to live,” Dr. Choby said.

She said there are some ways you can combat allergy symptoms including extra cleaning around the house.

“If you’re having a lot of problems with seasonal allergies especially in oak pollen season, taking a shower, washing your clothes off regularly will keep pollen out of your house,” Dr. Choby said.

She also recommends changing HEPA filters as needed and leaving your shoes outside to not track the pollen in. Rainy weather may also be good news for those who like to workout outside.

“If you exercise after it rains, sometimes if you’re symptomatic, that does help a lot too,” Dr. Choby said.

Dr. Choby said some people will have worse symptoms than others and will need to visit their primary care physician or visit an allergist for folks with severe symptoms to see what they’re allergic to.

