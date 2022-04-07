Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Hope Health Expo looks to tackle health disparities with minority community

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hope Health Expo is happening Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of National Minority Health Month.

Dr. Ashanti Coleman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how organizers plan to address issues associated with health disparities in the minority community.

There will be a panel of experts, giveaways and even a chef preparing healthy soul food options.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Proposed legislation could legalize child marriage in Tennessee
Charles Ray Skinner charged in I-40 barricade situation
Suspect in custody after barricade situation on I-40
I-40 at Sam Cooper shutdown
Traffic Alert: I-40 at Sam Cooper closed due to death investigation
Memphis police chief’s home burglarized
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge

Latest News

Here’s what’s inside the April issue of Memphis Magazine (Memphis Magazine)
Here’s what’s inside the April issue of Memphis Magazine
Here’s what’s inside the April issue of Memphis Magazine
Hope Health Expo looks to tackle health disparities with minority community
Charles Ray Skinner charged in I-40 barricade situation
Suspect in custody after barricade situation on I-40