Hope Health Expo looks to tackle health disparities with minority community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hope Health Expo is happening Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of National Minority Health Month.

Dr. Ashanti Coleman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how organizers plan to address issues associated with health disparities in the minority community.

There will be a panel of experts, giveaways and even a chef preparing healthy soul food options.

