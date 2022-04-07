Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies getting more national love

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes up for a dunk during the second half of the team's NBA...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes up for a dunk during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - National attention is following the Memphis Grizzlies like metal to a magnet. The Griz is getting its final two regular-season home games on national television this weekend.

Saturday night’s game at FedExForum against the Pelicans will be Televised on NBA TV. The tip is set for 6 p.m.

Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Boston Celtics tips at 5 p.m., and will also be shown on NBA TV.

This Grizzlies squad is breaking all kinds of franchise records this year, including Jeran Jackson, Jr. becoming the single-season leader in blocked shots with 172. That also tops in the NBA this year.

Desmond Bane broke Mike Miller’s single-season record for made three-pointers and Steven Adam’s single-season record for offensive rebounds.

The Grizzlies play their final road game of the regular season Thursday night at the Denver Nuggets.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Proposed legislation could legalize child marriage in Tennessee
Charles Ray Skinner charged in I-40 barricade situation
Suspect in custody after barricade situation on I-40
I-40 at Sam Cooper shutdown
Traffic Alert: I-40 at Sam Cooper closed due to death investigation
Memphis police chief’s home burglarized
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge

Latest News

The Memphis Redbirds Baseball Foundation says it reached a strategic agreement that would...
Redbirds play day baseball vs Gwinnett
MacKenzie MgBako
Tigers after 5-star basketball recruit
TSU to play Notre Dame in 2023 college football
Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz
Grizzlies fall in overtime against Utah Jazz