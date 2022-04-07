Grizzlies getting more national love

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - National attention is following the Memphis Grizzlies like metal to a magnet. The Griz is getting its final two regular-season home games on national television this weekend.

Saturday night’s game at FedExForum against the Pelicans will be Televised on NBA TV. The tip is set for 6 p.m.

Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Boston Celtics tips at 5 p.m., and will also be shown on NBA TV.

This Grizzlies squad is breaking all kinds of franchise records this year, including Jeran Jackson, Jr. becoming the single-season leader in blocked shots with 172. That also tops in the NBA this year.

Desmond Bane broke Mike Miller’s single-season record for made three-pointers and Steven Adam’s single-season record for offensive rebounds.

The Grizzlies play their final road game of the regular season Thursday night at the Denver Nuggets.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.