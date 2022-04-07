Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert to an active weather pattern next week

Looking ahead to April 11 - 13, 2022
Severe Weather Risk for April 11-13, 2022
By Erin Thomas
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several days of rain and thunderstorms will be in place across the Mid-South next week.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop across the Mid-South ahead of a cold front on Monday and Monday night.

Then several disturbances will move across the region Tuesday and Tuesday night, bringing additional showers and a few thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms will become more widespread and weather models are starting to show a possibility of severe weather on Wednesday.

Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, April 13, 2022
It is still too early to know any details regarding specific threats or timing, but the First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

High temperatures next week will park in the lower to mid 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

7 Day Forecast as of 5 AM Thursday, April 7, 2022
Have a way to get alerts!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
