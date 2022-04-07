First Alert to an active weather pattern next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several days of rain and thunderstorms will be in place across the Mid-South next week.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop across the Mid-South ahead of a cold front on Monday and Monday night.

Then several disturbances will move across the region Tuesday and Tuesday night, bringing additional showers and a few thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms will become more widespread and weather models are starting to show a possibility of severe weather on Wednesday.

Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 (WMC)

It is still too early to know any details regarding specific threats or timing, but the First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

High temperatures next week will park in the lower to mid 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

7 Day Forecast as of 5 AM Thursday, April 7, 2022 (WMC)

