Cooling off for the end of the week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun with some clouds late in the day. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: West at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. Winds: West at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds will linger with a weak weather system moving through, so a few showers will be possible in the afternoon. It will also be chilly on Friday with high temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. Low temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s Friday night and patchy frost will be likely.

WEEKEND: After a cold Saturday morning, highs will be around 60 degrees on Saturday afternoon with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s that night. Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will move back in at the start of next week with showers or storms possible Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will park in the lower to mid 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

