Clouds and cooler temperatures move in as the week comes to a close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong low pressure system in the Great Lakes region is driving clouds and cold air into the Mid-South making for a chilly end to the week and the possibility of patchy frost Friday night. A stray shower or a few sprinkles will also be possible tomorrow, but most of the day and much of the area will be cool, windy, and dry.

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Northwest wind at 10 to 20 and gusting along with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing with a light West wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s Tuesday night and lower 50s Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

