The City of Memphis to help employ 16 to 24-year-olds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is about to launch a new pathway to success based on Rethinking, Rebuilding and Rebranding.

It’s a program targeting hundreds of Memphians in a specific age group to give them jobs.

“Memphis was said to have the highest percent of young people who fit this category 16 to 24 not in school and not in a job,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Strickland says his administration created Opportunity R3, which he believes will also help lower crime.

“Chief Davis just perked up, she said, ‘I wanna help on that, we did this in Atlanta. We had something opportunity zones or something with that name, so I’ve got some experience on that,’” said Strickland.

The four-week program will help each participant create a personalized career or education plan, with guidance from a professional coach.

According to the program’s director, participants will observe actual work environments, develop essential professional skills and build the confidence needed to set and achieve long-term goals.

After participants complete the program, follow-ups will be conducted to track their success.

“I think we are going to track them for a year and then maybe regular check-in’s after that so we can track how well we are doing,” said Strickland.

Mayor Strickland says federal money from the stimulus package will be used to fund the program which has been approved for a three-year-period with 200 people able to participate per year. Participants will be paid $500 every two weeks.

Six people just finished the pilot program.

