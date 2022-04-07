Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 29 Mar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Paula & Raiford’s Specialty New Beverages

Paula Raiford | Owner f Paula & Raiford’s Disco | paularaiford.com/home.html

Hopper Seely | President of Grind City Brewing Co. | grindcitybrew.com

Timeless Stories Welded in “RINGS!”

Helen Drutt | Renowned art advocate who brought “RINGS!” to life | metalmuseum.org

Home Features That Boost Its Value

Amanda Pendleton | Home Trends Expert at Zillow | zillow.com

Innovations In Trucking Technology

Paul Hochman | Technology Expert | truckstop.com

Metal Museum’s Store Collection

Alicia George | manager of Metal Museum Store | metalmuseum.org

Mid-South Cartoonist Association

Kevin Williams | The Mid-South Cartoonist Association | midsouthcartoonists.org

Local Heroes In Kidney Disease & Care pt. 1

Shree Mulay, MD | Nephrologist & Co-Founder with The Kidney Experts | thekidneyexperts.com

Local Heroes In Kidney Disease & Care pt. 2

Teresa White | Healthcare Operations Manager at Somatus | somatus.com

