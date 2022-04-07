Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 29 Mar
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Paula & Raiford’s Specialty New Beverages
Paula Raiford | Owner f Paula & Raiford’s Disco | paularaiford.com/home.html
Hopper Seely | President of Grind City Brewing Co. | grindcitybrew.com
Timeless Stories Welded in “RINGS!”
Helen Drutt | Renowned art advocate who brought “RINGS!” to life | metalmuseum.org
Home Features That Boost Its Value
Amanda Pendleton | Home Trends Expert at Zillow | zillow.com
Innovations In Trucking Technology
Paul Hochman | Technology Expert | truckstop.com
Metal Museum’s Store Collection
Alicia George | manager of Metal Museum Store | metalmuseum.org
Mid-South Cartoonist Association
Kevin Williams | The Mid-South Cartoonist Association | midsouthcartoonists.org
Local Heroes In Kidney Disease & Care pt. 1
Shree Mulay, MD | Nephrologist & Co-Founder with The Kidney Experts | thekidneyexperts.com
Local Heroes In Kidney Disease & Care pt. 2
Teresa White | Healthcare Operations Manager at Somatus | somatus.com
