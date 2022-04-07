Bluff City Life: Monday, 28 Mar
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
The Blind Cook Shares Her Culinary Journey
Christine Ha | MasterChef Winner & Renowned Restaurateur | instagram.com/theblindcook
Dr. Mitzi Joi Williams | Board-Certified Neurologist | nmosdwontstopme.com
Modest Fashion Trends From 901 Based Luxury Designer
Lina Dweik | Founder of luxury modest-wear brand, “Lina Dweik” | linadweik.com
Mario Armstrong | Digital Lifestyle Expert
Festive Spring Cocktails pt. 1
Hunter Coleman | Bar Manager at Bari Ristorante | instagram.com/bariristorante
Create A Financially Sound Retirement
Scott Norman | Vice President of Finance of America Reverse | far.com
Festive Spring Cocktails pt. 2
Hunter Coleman | Bar Manager at Bari Ristorante | instagram.com/bariristorante
Dr. Laura Shultz | Senior Director of Ambulatory Behavioral Health at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare | methodisthealth.org
