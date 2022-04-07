Bluff City Life: Monday, 28 Mar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Blind Cook Shares Her Culinary Journey

Christine Ha | MasterChef Winner & Renowned Restaurateur | instagram.com/theblindcook

Dr. Mitzi Joi Williams | Board-Certified Neurologist | nmosdwontstopme.com

Modest Fashion Trends From 901 Based Luxury Designer

Lina Dweik | Founder of luxury modest-wear brand, “Lina Dweik” | linadweik.com

Refreshing The Home Office

Mario Armstrong | Digital Lifestyle Expert

Festive Spring Cocktails pt. 1

Hunter Coleman | Bar Manager at Bari Ristorante | instagram.com/bariristorante

4 Smart Moves For Homeowners

Create A Financially Sound Retirement

Scott Norman | Vice President of Finance of America Reverse | far.com

Festive Spring Cocktails pt. 2

Hunter Coleman | Bar Manager at Bari Ristorante | instagram.com/bariristorante

Pushing Through Pandemic Life

Dr. Laura Shultz | Senior Director of Ambulatory Behavioral Health at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare | methodisthealth.org

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.