Bluff City Life: Monday, 28 Mar

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Blind Cook Shares Her Culinary Journey

Christine Ha | MasterChef Winner & Renowned Restaurateur | instagram.com/theblindcook

Dr. Mitzi Joi Williams | Board-Certified Neurologist | nmosdwontstopme.com

Modest Fashion Trends From 901 Based Luxury Designer

Lina Dweik | Founder of luxury modest-wear brand, “Lina Dweik” | linadweik.com

Refreshing The Home Office

Mario Armstrong | Digital Lifestyle Expert

Festive Spring Cocktails pt. 1

Hunter Coleman | Bar Manager at Bari Ristorante | instagram.com/bariristorante

4 Smart Moves For Homeowners

Create A Financially Sound Retirement

Scott Norman | Vice President of Finance of America Reverse | far.com

Festive Spring Cocktails pt. 2

Hunter Coleman | Bar Manager at Bari Ristorante | instagram.com/bariristorante

Pushing Through Pandemic Life

Dr. Laura Shultz | Senior Director of Ambulatory Behavioral Health at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare | methodisthealth.org

