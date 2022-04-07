Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Friday, 25 Mar

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

5 Ways To Find Joy

Kayote Joseph | Therapist & Holistic Health Coach | kayotejoseph.com

Helping Children Become Excited About Reading

Dr. Stewart Burgess | Executive Director of The children’s Museum of Memphis | cmom.com

The Rise of SUVs & Car Buying Trends

Bill Peffer | CEO of Maserati Americas | maserati.com

Beale Street Barber Shop

The Art & Innovation Lab

Dr. Stewart Burgess | Executive Director of The children’s Museum of Memphis | cmom.com

Celebrating & Supporting Modern Agriculture

Chad Passman | Public & Industry Relations Manager for John Deere | deere.com

Protecting Water & The Environment

Caryl Stern | Executive Director for Walton Family Foundation | waltonfamilyfoundation.org

Rum Cake Recipe

