WATCH: Helmet camera footage gives on-scene look at Sevier County wildfires

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department have released footage from a firefighter’s helmet camera showing what it was like to be on the ground during the Sevier County wildfires.

The footage comes from Samuel Torres III’s helmet, and shows him as he battles flames near cabins and in wooded areas.

The fires ended up destroying more than 200 structures in Sevier County, and it still isn’t clear how many of those were homes, rental properties or second homes. WVLT News spoke to Sevier County Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter about what county officials plan to do next to help out. He said they plan to gather data, present it to TEMA and apply for grants to help out people who lost property.

