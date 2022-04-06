Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
TSU to play Notre Dame in 2023 college football

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college football news, Tennessee State will open the 2023 season at Notre Dame in a game that will be nationally televised on NBC.

It’s also the first time Notre Dame football has played at a Historically Black College or University.   

The game, which will be played on Sept. 2, came about as a result of Tennessee State coach Eddie George’s relationship with new Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, who replaced Brian Kelly in December.

George and Freeman both played at Ohio State, and in the NFL and have maintained their friendship over the years.

The game at Notre Dame is the first TSU has announced for the 2023 season. 

Tennessee State is also scheduled to play in the Southern Heritage Classic at the Liberty Bowl.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

