Tickets on sale for FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship are now on sale. Tournament officials say daily ground tickets and upgraded tickets are available for purchase.

The PGA TOUR is set to arrive in the Bluff City for the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs on Aug. 10-14 at TPC Southwind.

This is Memphis’ first year hosting a FedExCup Playoffs event.

The PGA TOUR’s top 125 players will compete in the FedExCup with only 70 players advancing to the BMW Championship the following week.

View ticket options and prices at FedExChampionship.com/tickets.

