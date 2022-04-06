Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
TBI investigating shooting involving sheriff’s deputies in Madison County

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is in Jackson investigating a shooting involving Madison County Sheriff’s deputies.

TBI says deputies attempted to make a traffic stop just before midnight along eastbound lanes of I-40 near mile marker 89. TBI says according to preliminary reports, the driver failed to stop and led deputies on a pursuit along nearby roads.

As the driver attempted to enter back onto I-40 from Law Road, TBI says one of the individuals got out of the vehicle and began to run across I-40.

During that foot chase, a deputy deployed a taser, according to investigators. The encounter is believed to have escalated resulting in the individual firing a handgun at the deputies, says TBI. As a result, four deputies returned fire, striking the individual.

The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene and a the second person in the vehicle was taken into custody.

TBI says no officers were injured during the incident.

