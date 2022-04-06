Showers impact your Wednesday, temperatures start shifting downward

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain and a few storms will continue to push east into our area along a cold front. Rain could be heavy this morning in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas, but rain will be light and spotty the rest of the day. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s for most of the day, but we could see some areas climb into the lower 60s with some sunshine before sunset. It will be mostly clear tonight with low temperatures in the lower 40s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 62 degrees. Winds: North at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds: West at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be sunny and dry with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Friday will start off with some sun, but clouds will quickly build into the area. It will be chilly on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Low temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s Friday night and patchy frost will be likely.

WEEKEND: It will be a cool start to the weekend with highs in the upper 50s Saturday afternoon and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s that night. Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will move back in at the start of next week with showers possible Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will park in the lower 70s.

