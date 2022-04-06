Report from Panda Cooperation Project says Memphis pandas receive ‘excellent care’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new report gives insight on the condition of Memphis Zoo’s giant pandas.

According to the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens, monthly reports show both pandas are receiving “excellent care.”

Physical examinations were performed and the results were that the pandas’ conditions are “normal and there were no abnormalities.”

The pandas now enter their geriatric phase as they grow older.

Ya Ya and Le Le have been here in Memphis since 2003, a total of 19 years.

