One dead after shooting on Shady Birch Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are one the scene of a shooting on Shady Birch Road.

Police say that one man was found shot in a black Honda Civic and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of shooting at 1523 Shady Birch. One male was found shot in a black Honda Civic. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No suspect info was given. The investigation is ongoing.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/bIQaboA8BA — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.