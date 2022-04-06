Advertise with Us
One dead after shooting on Shady Birch Road

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are one the scene of a shooting on Shady Birch Road.

Police say that one man was found shot in a black Honda Civic and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

