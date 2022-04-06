Memphis Redbirds kick off 2022 season with a win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Baseball is back in the Bluff City!

The Memphis Redbirds held their season opener Tuesday night and beat the Gwinnett Stripers 2-1.

Fans came by the dozens to AutoZone Park with their Redbirds spirit on display.

Bill Miles and his wife Joyce have been cheering on the Redbirds for several years.

“We come every year,” said Miles. “We buy a bunch of tickets every year and we always come to opening day. We always come to the July 4th. It’s an all American sport you’ve got to be here!”

Tuesday’s season opener was filled with food, drinks and a sea of Redbirds red.

Longtime fans and new ones like Zachary Bond and his family came ready to watch their first Redbirds game.

“I grew up in St. Louis,” said Bond. “I’m a big Cardinals fan so it’s just fun to get to come and see some of these players that will hopefully see you in the big leagues soon.”

The game of baseball attracts fans from all over, including Terrence Brant and his wife. They just happened to be in town on Opening Day.

“We’re from Atlanta and we’re here kind of on business so this was nice little social outing,” said Brant. “We found out it was Opening Day so that made it all the better.”

Tuesday night’s season opener proved to be an exciting day for Redbirds fans who helped the home team kickoff the 2022 season.

Tuesday’s season opener was also the first Redbirds game, since the pandemic, with relaxed COVID protocols. You may remember the Redbirds had to cancel their season in 2020 because of the pandemic. Last year, the season started late and had COVID restrictions in place.

The Redbirds will be back at AutoZone Park Wednesday afternoon and the rest of this week.

Wednesday’s game starts at 12:05 p.m.

