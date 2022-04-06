Memphian Kennedy Chandler declares for NBA Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ own Kennedy Chandler is heading to the NBA after one season at Tennessee.

Chandler announced he is declaring for the NBA Draft and is hiring an agent, ending his college career.

Chandler led Tennessee in scoring and assists and was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team.

A point guard, Chandler helped lead the Vols to their first SEC Tournament title in 43 years.

