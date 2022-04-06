Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphian Kennedy Chandler declares for NBA Draft

Kennedy Chandler
Kennedy Chandler(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ own Kennedy Chandler is heading to the NBA after one season at Tennessee.  

Chandler announced he is declaring for the NBA Draft and is hiring an agent, ending his college career.

Chandler led Tennessee in scoring and assists and was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team. 

A point guard, Chandler helped lead the Vols to their first SEC Tournament title in 43 years.

