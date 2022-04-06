Man shot in South Memphis, died in hospital
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed overnight Wednesday after a shooting in South Memphis.
Police say the shooting happened on Edsel Avenue and Swift Street around 1:40 a.m. The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the suspect was a man dressed in all black but no word on any arrests.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
