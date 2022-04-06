Man charged in driveway robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted for robbing a woman at gunpoint in 2019.

According to the affidavit, Kobe Westbrooks ran up to a woman as she was getting out of her car and put a rifle to her head, telling her to give him her money or he was going to kill her.

After taking the woman’s cell phone, credit card and driver’s license, Westbrooks fired two shots at the woman as he fled the scene.

Westbrooks is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property $10,000 or less.

Westbrooks had previously been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony for a shooting incident that happened in 2020.

