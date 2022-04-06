Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man charged in driveway robbery

Kobe Westbrooks
Kobe Westbrooks(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted for robbing a woman at gunpoint in 2019.

According to the affidavit, Kobe Westbrooks ran up to a woman as she was getting out of her car and put a rifle to her head, telling her to give him her money or he was going to kill her.

After taking the woman’s cell phone, credit card and driver’s license, Westbrooks fired two shots at the woman as he fled the scene.

Westbrooks is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property $10,000 or less.

Westbrooks had previously been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony for a shooting incident that happened in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

I-40 at Sam Cooper shutdown
Traffic Alert: I-40 at Sam Cooper closed due to death investigation
Memphis police chief’s home burglarized
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Proposed legislation could legalize child marriage in Tennessee
Quantessa Hutchinson
Woman arrested, accused of threatening to shoot children

Latest News

Report from Panda Cooperation Project says Memphis pandas receive ‘excellent care’
Report from Panda Cooperation Project says Memphis pandas receive ‘excellent care’
TPC Southwind is a flurry with preparations for Memphis' first World Golf Championship....
Tickets on sale for FedEx St. Jude Championship
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI investigating shooting involving sheriff’s deputies in Madison County
Man shot in South Memphis, died in hospital