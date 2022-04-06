How to make sure your storm debris is collected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than two months after the devastation, some Memphis neighborhoods still face the damage from the February ice storm every day.

Storm debris is still being collected. The City of Memphis hopes in less than two weeks every piece of debris from the ice storm will be gone.

The city said when contractors are all done they will have gone down every city street. It’s a time consuming process to make sure Memphis is reimbursed by the federal government.

The city says emergency contractors have picked up more than 550,000 cubic yards of debris, but emergency contractors still have half the city streets to inspect for more debris.

“They are paid strictly by how much storm debris is collected so there’s not financial incentive for them to miss anything,” City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said. “It’s the opposite.”

Knecht said the contractors have to follow strict guidelines from FEMA to ensure the city is reimbursed under the federal disaster declaration.

They can only pick up debris from the ice storm. To make sure your debris is picked up make sure it’s not mixed in with any other garbage.

“Bags of leaves, bags of household garbage, stuff like that,” Knecht said.

Contractors hope to be done with debris removal by April 18, but Knecht says it may take longer. So far the city has reported more than $16 million in damage.

“We’re hopeful this is our last pass,” Knecht said. “We do need to have a timeline because of FEMA requirements there’s just a process we have to follow very closely to get reimbursement for this federal declaration.”

At this point do not call 311 if you do have debris from the ice storm. The contractors don’t work on a complaint based system.

For now, the city is asking that you call 311 only after April 18 if you believe your debris has not been picked up.

