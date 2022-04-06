Grizzlies fall in overtime against Utah Jazz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are settled in at the No. 2 seed in the west. They’re taking on a Utah Jazz team that’s still fighting for a favorable seeding.

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City is where the Jazz is currently in 6th place in the west.

They can finish as high as 5th, or as low as 7th in competition with Denver and Minnesota. The Griz owns the Jazz first round pick, so the lower the Jazz finish, the better it is for the Griz.

It was a game of runs all night as both teams alternate double-digit leads, but wind up tied at the half, to end the 3rd quarter, and regulation.

Jeran Jackson, Jr. led Memphis with 28 points and three blocked shots.

He sets the franchise record for blocks in a season with 170 beating Pau Gasol’s mark.

For Utah, Jordan Clarkson showed why he was the NBA’s 6th Man of the Year last season.

On fire from downtown, knocking down three pointers from all over the place -- left wing, right corner, you name it, he splashes it; 22 points for Clarkson.

Griz counter with a red hot night for backup point guard Tyus Jones.

Jones with the patented floater worked all night. He also got free to can four three-pointers in four attempts.

This one went overtime, but the Grizzlies just couldn’t pull it out.

Jazz ended the Griz’s seven-game winning streak with 39% shooting as the main culprit.

Utah wins it. The final score: 121-115 in OT.

The Grizzlies, now 55-23, next stay on the road at Denver Thursday night.

