Emergency meeting scheduled to discuss Mason’s lawsuit to keep charter

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a town with a lot of pride and it’s fighting to keep its charter. We’re talking about the town of Mason.

It’s out in Tipton County near the site of a planned Ford pickup truck factory.

Here’s a timeline showing the chain of events:

Back in February, we told you about the difficult decision the town of Mason faced. Shut down or be taken over by the state.

Just last month Tennessee Comptroller’s Office announced the state would officially take over the town.

Last week, leaders of Mason filed a lawsuit in an effort to keep its charter instead of being governed by the county.

Now an emergency meeting will be called Wednesday regarding the lawsuit.

The comptroller’s office says Mason has been poorly managed for the last 20 years regardless of leadership.

The town is currently more than half a million dollars in debt.

Reports show mismanagement of funds, late audits, and an indictment for theft of town funds.

Most recently, the town was impacted by a loss of major revenue from the closure of CoreCivic prison.

The private prison paid Mason more than $100,000 in taxes according to the Covington leader.

With the takeover, NAACP Memphis Branch President Van Turner tells us a deal between Mason and the state comptroller’s office requires town leaders to get permission to spend anything over $100.

Mason Vice-Mayor Virginia Rivers believes the town’s proximity to the new multi-billion-dollar Ford Blue Oval City is the driving force behind the takeover. The comptroller’s office doesn’t deny it.

The Communication Director John Dunn told us quote, “When investors like Ford or other companies that are going to do business with Ford or are going to support that growth in that area look to do business in a town, they look at a town’s financial health. They wanna know that a town is well run to invest their money there,”

The lawsuit challenges the state’s legal standing for the takeover and questions the timing of the move.

The emergency hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Davidson County.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.