East Shelby Drive shooting leaves man in critical condition
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on East Shelby Drive.
Officers say that one man was found shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect fled the scene in a Nissan SUV.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.
