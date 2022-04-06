East Shelby Drive shooting leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on East Shelby Drive.

Officers say that one man was found shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a Nissan SUV.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 3700 block of E. Shelby Drive. One male shooting victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition.



The suspect fled in a Nissan SUV. pic.twitter.com/YkfXqeA3R3 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.