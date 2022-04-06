Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
A cooler and drier pattern taking shape as the week comes to a close

By Ron Childers
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds clear tonight behind a cold front allowing temperatures to fall below average tonight and remain below average though the rest of the week and start to the weekend. The coldest air will move in late Friday night allowing the chance for patchy frost to develop in some areas by early Saturday morning.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a breezy West wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, breezy, and cool with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and lows near 40. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows near 60. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs again in the lower 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

