Ye no longer performing at Coachella

This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, will no longer be performing at Coachella this month.

Ye had been set to be one of the headliners at the upcoming music festival, along with Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

A source close to the rapper said Ye did not want to take the stage amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Ye has also been in a feud with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. He was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after posting a racial slur aimed at Noah, who is South African.

According to multiple sources, Ye’s performance at Sunday’s Grammy Awards was canceled. He did not attend the event, but he did win two Grammys.

Coachella is held over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. This year, it’s set to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

