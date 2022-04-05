Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Woman arrested, accused of threatening to shoot children

Quantessa Hutchinson
Quantessa Hutchinson(Action News 5/MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly threatened to shoot her neighbor and her neighbor’s children.

Investigators say 40-year-old Quantessa Hutchinson was involved in a verbal altercation with her neighbor when she pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot the woman and her two children.

When officers arrived at the scene of the incident on South Orleans, Hutchinson was still there, according to an affidavit.

The woman told officers what happened leading them to find the gun used during the incident.

Hutchinson is charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Her bond is set at $5,000.

