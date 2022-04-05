Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about Realtist Week 2022 currently underway which wraps up Saturday April 9. It is a week of education packed events.

Telisa also highlighted the Community Easter Extravaganza set to take place at the Hollywood Community Center Saturday, April 16 at 12 p.m. The event will include a huge Easter egg hunt, food, music and much more. Click here if you would like to volunteer to help with the festivities.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

