Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Waverly families file lawsuit against railroad company

News4 Investigates uncovered breach beneath CSX Railroad track likely caused the deadly flooding
Flooding in Waverly, Tennessee, on Aug. 21, 2021.
Flooding in Waverly, Tennessee, on Aug. 21, 2021.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Legal representatives of 10 families from Waverly have filed a lawsuit against a railroad company over the deadly floods in 2021.

The lawsuit alleges CSX Transportation could have prevented the rush of water that swept through Waverly last year, killing 20 people, including seven children.

Lawyers from two firms, representing the 10 families who lost loved ones in the flooding, announced the action on Tuesday and will be holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at Waverly City Park.

Multiple flooding incidents hit the Waverly area in 2021, the worst occurring in August when flood waters rushed through town roads and neighborhoods, destroying nearly everything in its path and killing 20 people.

Lawsuit for Waverly Families

News4 Investigates found that the surge of flood water likely came from broken earth beneath a CSX railroad track, catching residents off guard of the rapidly rising water.

Drone4 video captured the area where the breach occurred.

Peter Flowers from the Meyers & Flowers firm out of Chicago, and Tim Potter from Reynolds, Potter, Ragan & Vandivort, based in Middle Tennessee, are representing the families. Several of the family members will be on hand for press conference.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cross County Sheriff David West
Ark. sheriff shot, suspect among 2 people dead
Shaquita Williams
Woman arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in Frayser
Antrica Durking, Zachariah Durking and Jaylen Durking
MPD searching for teen girl, 2 young boys missing since Sunday
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera
Tunica Co Sheriff's Office
Woman killed by vehicle in Tunica Co., driver in custody

Latest News

Dawone Washington, Zarena Farris and Trinity Tipton
3 charged in rideshare carjacking, shooting driver
Allergy seasons may be getting worse in the future
Breakdown: Why Allergy Seasons may be getting worse
Quantessa Hutchinson
Woman arrested, accused of threatening to shoot children
Grizzlies first round playoff tickets on sale Wednesday
Grizzlies first round playoff tickets on sale Wednesday
Storm Damage in Coahoma County
Latest damage report shows 21 tornadoes hit Mississippi in March, Panola County hardest hit