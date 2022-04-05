Traffic Alert: I-40 at Sam Cooper closed due to death investigation
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are shutting down lanes due to a death investigation Tuesday afternoon.
Police say all westbound lanes of I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard will be closed until further notice.
All lanes are being diverted at Sam Cooper.
Police have not released details surrounding the death.
