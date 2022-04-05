Traffic Alert: I-40 at Sam Cooper closed due to death investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are shutting down lanes due to a death investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Police say all westbound lanes of I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard will be closed until further notice.

All lanes are being diverted at Sam Cooper.

Police have not released details surrounding the death.

Stay with Action News 5 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.