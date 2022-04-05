Tracking another rainy day and colder temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry evening ahead of another cold front moving toward the Mid-South tonight. Clouds will increase and more rain is likely tomorrow followed by a dry but much cooler end to the week that could include some patchy frost to start the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with showers developing after midnight along with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain during the morning and early afternoon then clearing with a Northwest wind at 10 MPH and highs falling from the mid and upper 60s during the morning.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear and cool with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the low to mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures only in the mid 50s and falling into the low to mid 30s overnight. Patchy frost will be possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the upper fifties and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the lower 70s, and lows near 60. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 70.

