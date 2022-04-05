Advertise with Us
Tips to improve your credit score to save you money

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As inflation continues to impact prices, Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with a financial expert to get some quick tips on how to shop the best prices and rates.

Rob Griffin, Senior Director of Public Education and Advocacy for Experian, also discussed how a good credit score can save you money and strategies to be able to pay down debt.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

