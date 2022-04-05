Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tigers Morton on AAC Honors List

Tigers Softball Gracie Morton
Tigers Softball Gracie Morton(University of Memphis Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the third time this season, Memphis Tiger Softball Sr. Outfielder Gracie Morton earns a spot on the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll. 

Morton went 6-10 at the plate and scored two runs in the Tigers’ series against Houston. 

She currently ranks second in the American, and 7th in NCAA Division One with 50 hits total. 

She’s among the top hitters in the AAC with a .420 batting average.

The Tigers next host Alcorn State in doubleheader action Wednesday starting at 3 p.m. at the Tiger Softball Complex Park and Getwell.

