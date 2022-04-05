Advertise with Us
Tickets for 2022 Southern Heritage Classic on sale Friday

Black college football culture celebrated at Southern Heritage Classic
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grab them while they’re hot! Tickets for this year’s Southern Heritage Classic will go on sale this week.

This is the 33rd match-up between Jackson State University and Tennessee State University. The teams will take the field Saturday, September 10 at 6 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, formerly known as the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

You can purchase them at ticketmaster.com or by phone, at 1-800-745-3000.

This will be Jackson State’s last year playing in the classic.

