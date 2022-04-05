Shelby County district attorney’s office hosts expungement clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County district attorney’s office is planning an expungement clinic Tuesday.

The event will take place at Pursuit of God Church in Frayser starting at 10 a.m.

Thanks to new legislation, there are nearly 40 felony convictions that may qualify for expungement in Tennessee.

We’ve seen large turnouts for expungement clinics in Shelby County like one hosted by Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn last summer where people started lining up at sunrise to get their records cleared.

“There are a lot of collateral consequences to having a felony conviction. You lose your right to vote in Tennessee. Some employers in fact a lot of employers will not hire people with a felony conviction,” said Memphis criminal defense attorney Kamilah Turner.

Turner has volunteered at these clinics and says it’s a viable resource, but people should come with realistic expectations.

“For people who have a conviction, usually clinics are not where you are going to achieve an expungement, you should go to the clerks office,” said Turner.

Turner says these clinics can give you valuable information about how to start the process, but expungements for felony convictions are rarely done on site.

The Expungement and Job Fair Tuesday will also include information on child support, representatives from the Tennessee Department of Safety will be there, and representatives with the Criminal Court and the General Sessions Court Clerks.

However, Turner says this clinic can be a great place to clear your record if you’ve ever been charged with a crime but never actually convicted.

The charge is still on your record.

“That can happen if somebody gets pulled over for driving on a suspended license, and once they go to court the judge says show me you have gotten your license I’ll dismiss it and then it gets dismissed‚” said Turner. “Unless someone expunges it or erases it from your record it’s still going to show that they had a criminal charge even though it is dismissed,” said Turner.

Future employers could see that charge and make a determination whether or not to hire someone.

The expungement clinic will take place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pursuit of God Church at 3759 Watkins Street.

Turner suggests bringing some form of identification and if you are a convicted felon you should ask about steps for having your voting rights restored.

