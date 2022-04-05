Redbirds open new baseball season Tuesday
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Are you ready to play ball? Baseball is coming back to AutoZone Park Tuesday as the Memphis Redbirds begin a new season.
The Redbirds, the Class Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, open their season against the Gwinnett Stripers, the top farm club of the Atlanta Braves.
The first pitch is Tuesday at 7 p.m.
It’s the first of a 5 game homestand to start the professional baseball season downtown at AutoZone Park.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.