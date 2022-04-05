Razorback’s Jaylin Williams to test NBA Draft waters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arkansas Razorbacks could be without one of their top performers on the court next season and, it’s not a surprise.

Hogs Sophomore Forward Jaylin Williams announced he is entering the NBA Draft.

But, in a statement released by the school, Williams says he is not hiring an agent, and will, “keep his eligibility with the University of Arkansas intact.”

He goes on to say he’ll make an informed decision when the appropriate time comes.

Williams earned First Team All SEC Honors, averaging a near double double 10.9 points and 9.8 rebounds leading the Hogs to a second straight appearance in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.

