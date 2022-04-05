Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Rainy start to the day, plummeting temperatures over next few days

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to rain this morning and it will continue on and off through noon. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely, especially in north Mississippi. However, there will not be any severe weather. High temperatures will still reach the lower 70s and we will get some sunshine late afternoon. Clouds will build back in overnight ahead of another cold front on Wednesday.

TODAY: Cloudy morning, then partly cloudy. 80% before noon. High: 72 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Showers and storms will be likely on Wednesday morning and then patchy drizzle will continue in the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to hit the lower 60s. Thursday will feature more sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60s. We will have a cool and cloudy day on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Low temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s Friday night and patchy frost will be likely.

WEEKEND: It will be a cool start to the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s Saturday. Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain will move back in at the start of next week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Cross County Sheriff David West
Ark. sheriff shot, suspect among 2 people dead
Shaquita Williams
Woman arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in Frayser
Antrica Durking, Zachariah Durking and Jaylen Durking
MPD searching for teen girl, 2 young boys missing since Sunday
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera
Tunica Co Sheriff's Office
Woman killed by vehicle in Tunica Co., driver in custody

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather - 4/5
Monday evening forecast
Rainy pattern in place to start the week
Monday evening forecast
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-April 4, 2022
Heavy rain at times likely for parts of the Mid-South
Rain & storms Tuesday & Wednesday followed by the potential for frost by the end of the week