Rainy start to the day, plummeting temperatures over next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to rain this morning and it will continue on and off through noon. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely, especially in north Mississippi. However, there will not be any severe weather. High temperatures will still reach the lower 70s and we will get some sunshine late afternoon. Clouds will build back in overnight ahead of another cold front on Wednesday.

TODAY: Cloudy morning, then partly cloudy. 80% before noon. High: 72 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Showers and storms will be likely on Wednesday morning and then patchy drizzle will continue in the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to hit the lower 60s. Thursday will feature more sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60s. We will have a cool and cloudy day on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Low temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s Friday night and patchy frost will be likely.

WEEKEND: It will be a cool start to the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s Saturday. Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain will move back in at the start of next week.

