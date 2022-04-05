Over 100 at-risk animals to be airlifted from the Mid-South to Washington

OLIVE BRANCH, Tenn. (WMC) - Wings of Rescue, the Pet Compassion Centers and the West Memphis Animal Shelter are teaming up to help over 100 at-risk animals get one step closer to finding a forever home.

Over 100 cats and kittens and seven dogs will be airlifted to Washington State Tuesday morning.

The cat rescue flight is due to an excess of cats in shelters throughout the Memphis region and a shortage of adoptable cats in the Pacific Northwest region.

The flight will take off from Olive Branch and arrive near Everett, Washington Tuesday afternoon.

Wings of Rescue says all pets on the flight have been identified as abandoned, unclaimed or surrendered and are considered adoptable.

The organization also says they are medically cleared and fully vaccinated.

