Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

One more round of rain tomorrow followed by falling temperatures

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Rain this morning has tapered off for most but there could be a few showers through the lunch hour. Despite the morning rain and clouds, high temperatures will still reach the lower 70s as we will get some sunshine late afternoon. Clouds will build back in overnight ahead of another cold front on Wednesday that will bring another round of rain.

TODAY: A few showers through noon, then partly cloudy. High: 72 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers in the morning with a few lingering showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s but falling into the 50s in the afternoon, lows in the lower 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: We will have a cool and cloudy day on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Low temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s Friday night and patchy frost will be likely.

WEEKEND: It will be a cool start to the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s Saturday. Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain will move back in at the start of next week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Cross County Sheriff David West
Ark. sheriff shot, suspect among 2 people dead
Shaquita Williams
Woman arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in Frayser
Antrica Durking, Zachariah Durking and Jaylen Durking
MPD searching for teen girl, 2 young boys missing since Sunday
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera
Tunica Co Sheriff's Office
Woman killed by vehicle in Tunica Co., driver in custody

Latest News

Cold weather makes for some frost art on a window in Kenai - Joe Mato 1-11-18
First Alert to a drop in temperatures and potential frost this weekend
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather - 4/5
WMC First Alert Weather
Rainy start to the day, plummeting temperatures over next few days
Monday evening forecast
Rainy pattern in place to start the week