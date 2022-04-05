One more round of rain tomorrow followed by falling temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Rain this morning has tapered off for most but there could be a few showers through the lunch hour. Despite the morning rain and clouds, high temperatures will still reach the lower 70s as we will get some sunshine late afternoon. Clouds will build back in overnight ahead of another cold front on Wednesday that will bring another round of rain.

TODAY: A few showers through noon, then partly cloudy. High: 72 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers in the morning with a few lingering showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s but falling into the 50s in the afternoon, lows in the lower 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: We will have a cool and cloudy day on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Low temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s Friday night and patchy frost will be likely.

WEEKEND: It will be a cool start to the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s Saturday. Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain will move back in at the start of next week.

