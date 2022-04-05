Nearly 100 Mid-South shelter pets flown to new homes through Wings of Rescue

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Roughly 100 Mid-South cats and dogs will now have new homes thanks to Wings of Rescue.

The nonprofit is a pet air-transport agency that transports at-risk shelter pets to areas with high demand, alleviating overcrowding for several Tennessee-area shelters.

On Tuesday, people from area organizations and shelters prepared the animals for take off in Olive Branch, Mississippi. The destination for the pets is the Seattle, Washington area.

“We love to fly and we love animals. Just blessed to put these 2 together to help out in a small way,” Angela Keling said. Keling and Kale Garcia have been piloting these trips for about a decade.

“There’s a lot of people looking for animals to adopt and a few extra here so if we can relocate them, then they get a second chance at a new happy life,” she said.

Cindy Dewey, the President and Executive Director of Pet Compassion Centers says they’ve been doing flights with Wings of Rescue for about 6 years. Because of efforts like this, she says most of these pets will be adopted by the weekend.

“Gets them adopted quickly and makes room for the area shelters to be able to take in more,” Dewey said.

Dewey encourages pet owners to get their animals spayed and neutered to help combat overpopulation.

These trips are all made possible with the help of various organizations, area pet shelters, and donations.

“There’s a home for all of them. There really is. We just have to find that puzzle to get into the right spot but there’s a home for all of them,” Garcia said.

“Donations is what makes the plane fly,” Keling said, “Wings of Rescue is funding this flight to take them away from euthaniasia and take them to the homes in Washington.”

If you’re interested in donating to Wings of Rescue you can do so through their website.

