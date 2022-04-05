Large water outage reported in Hernando

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Hernando Public Works is reporting a large water outage affecting areas off Holly Spring Road, Jaybird Road and Getwell Road.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says crews are working to locate the cause of the issue.

If you see a water leak in your area, call Hernando Police Department at 662-429-9096.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

