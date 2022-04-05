Hernando Police investigate shooting

Hernando, Miss. (WMC) - Hernando Police are investigating a shooting on East Parkway Street.

Officers say the victim was airlifted via Life Flight for treatment.

One suspect is in custody.

Police have not yet released information about what may have led to the shooting. The victim’s name has not been released, nor has the suspect’s identity.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.