Grizzlies again prove strength in numbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Remember back when folks were just hoping the Memphis Grizzlies could avoid having to go through the NBA Play-In Tournament again just to get into the main draw of the NBA Playoffs? Seems like a long time ago now doesn’t it?

The Grizzlies are proving themselves to be that team! You know, the one that belongs at the top of the association this season.

The Griz are just one win away from tying the franchise record for most wins in a season at 56. And they’re not doing it by smoke and mirrors, or just dominated by superstar play.

As we’ve shown you throughout this campaign, the Grizzlies are the deepest team in the NBA.

It’s been plug-and-play, and win, no matter who’s been in or out of the lineup.

Fans are still buzzing about 2-way player Santi Aldama’s reverse jam to beat the top seed Suns Friday. A game in which the Griz were without four starters going against Phoenix’s best.

”My experience with the G-League has been really, really good. Helps me with in-game reps, and it translates and helps build confidence that real minutes, just keep playing basketball,” said Reverse Forward John Konchar. “And I think that was a good example of how that has helped me this season. And just looking forward to keep improving and just learning every day. I mean that was crazy. He does that in warmups, though. I’ve seen him do it a bunch of times. He’s really athletic. He’s 6′11″ I mean that reverse was sick. That was awesome.”

“It was good for the guys that don’t get very many minutes. We can count on them any time of the game,” said Dillon Brooks. “Gives them a chance to get in the game and do what they’ve been working on. Z and X and Santi show their Stuff. Watching film never get disengaged. Watching film, studying. We always know who it is.”

The Grizzlies next hit the road for two, starting at Utah Tuesday night.

