Mississippi to get largest tax cut in state history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The largest tax cut in the Magnolia State’s history. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is scheduled to sign a bill Tuesday that would phase in more than $500 million in tax cuts over the next four years.

This legislation would return more than half a billion dollars to the people of Mississippi.

Here’s a rundown on how the cuts will work:

In the first year of the agreement, the 4% tax bracket would be eliminated. This currently applies to the first $5,000 in taxed income in the state.

In the next three years, rates that apply to income over $10,000 would be reduced from 5% to 4%.

At the end of the four years, there would be a higher threshold before any taxes are owed. There would also be a lower, flat rate on all taxable income in the state.

Lobbying groups like Empower Mississippi say a lower flat tax rate would make the state more competitive across the region and would provide relief to working families.

Reeves is scheduled to sign this bill into law later Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.