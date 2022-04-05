Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert to a drop in temperatures and potential frost this weekend

Looking ahead to Saturday, April 9, 2022
Cold weather makes for some frost art on a window in Kenai - Joe Mato 1-11-18
Cold weather makes for some frost art on a window in Kenai - Joe Mato 1-11-18 (KTUU)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mild start to this week, but temperatures will drop significantly by Friday and heading into the weekend.

This morning, a warm front is bringing widespread showers and a few thunderstorms across the Mid-South, but this afternoon will be dry.

Day Planner for Tuesdday, April 5, 2022
Day Planner for Tuesdday, April 5, 2022(WMC)

The dry weather doesn’t last too longer because a cold front will bring additional scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and a drop in temperatures by the end of the week.

Some areas of frost may develop early Saturday morning and Sunday morning as temperatures drop into 30s.

Temperatures will return back to normal on Sunday.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 70
  • NORMAL LOW: 50
7 day forecast as of 5 AM Tuesday, April 5, 2022
7 day forecast as of 5 AM Tuesday, April 5, 2022(WMC)

The National Weather Service will likely issue a Frost Advisory for the Mid-South Saturday morning.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left outdoors and/or uncovered.

On Average, Memphis’ last Spring frost is March 29, so Saturday morning’s potential frost would be late in the season.

Memphis Frost Data
Memphis Frost Data(WMC)

